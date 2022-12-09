Wilmington police officer injured, two men facing charges

Quashon Zavier Vereen and Jaziah Simmons (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Police say an officer was injured early Friday morning.

Police say officers tried to talk with two men who were walking near 9th and Castle Streets just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started to run off, but was caught moments later and was found in possession of a concealed handgun.

The other male, Jaziah Simmons, 20, is accused of assaulting the officers. He was eventually taken into custody as well and was also in possession of a handgun.

Police say one officer was injured and required medical attention. Vereen is charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Gun, Possession of Marijuana, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Simmons has been charged with four counts of RDO, Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Gun, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. He is being held without bond.