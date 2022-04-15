Wilmington Police officers honored at spring Promotional Ceremony

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department were celebrated on Thursday afternoon at the spring Promotional Ceremony.

Sergeant Dena Larry pinned by Sergeant Ron Evans (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

The event held at Port City Community Church highlighted officers rising through the ranks and those going above and beyond in their work. Four officers were given awards for their efforts in the department.

Award winners:

Corporal Christian Marshall, Chief’s Commendation

Officer Luke Kolk, Chief’s Commendation

Officer Ben Cookson, Chief’s Commendation and Officer of the Year

April McKeithan, Civilian of the Year

Christina Efird, Rookie of the Year

The officer, civilian, and rookie of the year awards are given to each respective person by being nominated by their peers. The Chief’s Commendation Award is given to officers who the chief believes are going beyond their line of duty.

Three officers were pinned as sergeants and six officers were pinned as corporals. Chief Williams says the Wilmington Police force is filled with young officers, so these are the men and women who are charged not only with keeping the community safe but also leading and guiding the younger officers.

“Our expectations for our corporals and our sergeants is to lead our people and be out there with them,” Williams said. “We’re doing the best that we can do, we are human and we will make mistakes every now and then but all in all to make sure we’re delivering the best customer service that we can provide to the citizens and the guests that visit our city.”

Officers promoted to Sergeant:

Ron Evans

Dena Larry

Jeff Kistler

Officers promoted to Corporal:

Thomas Rose

Jeffrey LaVallee

John Knott

Charles Lee

Melanie Medlock

Shannon Walker

The Wilmington Police Department currently hiring additional officers. For more information on the police department and available jobs, visit their website.