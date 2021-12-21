Wilmington Police put out BOLO on teenager considered endangered UPDATE

(Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police want you to be on the lookout for a teenager who has gone missing and may be endangered.

Michael Allen Goins, 15, was last seen on Monday at 439 Kelly Rd. in Wilmington around 6:15 p.m. Police say Goins was last seen heading northeast down Kelly Rd.

Police say Goins does not have a cell phone or any other electronics and may be headed to Surf City, where he is originally from.

The 5’11” Goins weighs about 155 lbs. and has brown eyes, shaggy dirty blonde hair to his ears, and was last seen wearing a black sleeveless hoodie, black gym shorts and high tops, and a black backpack with his clothes inside.

If you have any information, please contact Wilmington Police.

UPDATE (10:40 p.m.): Wilmington Police confirm the boy has been located and returned to his home.