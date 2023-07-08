Wilmington Police responding to shooting at Independence Mall

imagejpeg_0 2

Police respond to shooting at Independence Mall Image: Contributed

Wilmington Police respond to shooting inside mall Image: Contributed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- On Saturday July 8th, Wilmington Police responded to a reported active shooter situation at Independence Mall at 2:15pm.

UPDATE (4:06 PM): Following an initial investigation WPD officers have determined that the shooting that occurred this afternoon at Independence Mall was not an active shooter situation but was rather a result of an altercation involving individuals who knew each other.

The incident occurred outside just down from the food court and one round was fired inside as well.

(AS OF 3:22 PM) Wilmington Police released in a statement that officers from the WPD and NHCSO responded and determined that the suspect had left.

Officers also learned that the shooting had taken place outside of the mall near the entrance to the food court.

Currently, units are continuing to clear the building and evacuate shoppers and employees.

There have been no confirmed victims at this time, and investigators do not believe that the suspect is inside the building.

The investigation is ongoing and the mall is closed at this time.

Wilmington Police is asking for the public to please stay away from the mall today while law enforcement works.

If you have any information please call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3600 .