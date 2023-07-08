Wilmington Police responding to shooting at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- On Saturday July 8th, Wilmington Police responded to a reported active shooter situation at Independence Mall at 2:15pm.
UPDATE (4:06 PM): Following an initial investigation WPD officers have determined that the shooting that occurred this afternoon at Independence Mall was not an active shooter situation but was rather a result of an altercation involving individuals who knew each other.
(AS OF 3:22 PM) Wilmington Police released in a statement that officers from the WPD and NHCSO responded and determined that the suspect had left.
Officers also learned that the shooting had taken place outside of the mall near the entrance to the food court.
Currently, units are continuing to clear the building and evacuate shoppers and employees.
There have been no confirmed victims at this time, and investigators do not believe that the suspect is inside the building.
The investigation is ongoing and the mall is closed at this time.