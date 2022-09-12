Wilmington Police searching for car, driver allegedly involved in hit and run

The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a car they say hit a person on September 5th (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a person allegedly involved in a hit and run last Monday.

According to the Police Department, the incident took place on September 5th around 6:00 pm.

The vehicle is a dark grey or silver sedan, possibly a newer Honda Accord.

Police say the driver is described as a white female with blonde or brown hair.

You are asked to call the WPD if you have any information at 910-343-3609.