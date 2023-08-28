Wilmington police searching for driver who hit pedestrian and left the scene

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

It happened Sunday night a little after 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dawson Street.

When police arrived, they found a man severely injured. EMS transported the victim, identified as Charles Body Thomas, Jr, 53, to Novant NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.

The car that hit Thomas left the accident.

The car is described as a 4-door blue car, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu missing two front hub caps. The vehicle has damage to the front right corner and windshield.

If you have any information, call the WPD at 910.343.3609. You can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.