Wilmington Police searching for man accused of robbing Hardee’s

WPD is asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a Wilmington Hardee's (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Hardee’s Monday evening.

WPD says the restaurant robbery occurred around 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of S. 17th St.

A male dressed in black forced his way into the restaurant at closing time and held employees at gun point, according to police.

They say he was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured during this incident.

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

He is described as approximately 5’5” to 5’10” tall, weighing around 160-170 pounds. He is believed to be in his 20’s.

If you know who this is or have any information concerning this case, you are asked to call (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.