Wilmington Police searching for missing man last seen on Halloween
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
28-year-old Cody Blake Yarbrough was last seen on October 31st in the 00 block of Market Street.
He has an unknown clothing description and was last seen traveling on a bike.
Yarbrough is around 5′, 10″ with brown eyes and short black hair.
If you have information on Yarbrough, you are asked to call 911 or WPD at 910-343-3609.