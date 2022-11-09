Wilmington Police searching for missing man last seen on Halloween

The Wilmington Police Department is searching for Cody Blake Yarbrough (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

28-year-old Cody Blake Yarbrough was last seen on October 31st in the 00 block of Market Street.

He has an unknown clothing description and was last seen traveling on a bike.

Yarbrough is around 5′, 10″ with brown eyes and short black hair.

If you have information on Yarbrough, you are asked to call 911 or WPD at 910-343-3609.