Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

Maile Kiplin Hernandez is a missing teen (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive.

She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Police say she has a tattoo of a wave on her arm and a rose tattoo on her right arm.

She could be with Clarissa Brianne Kiser, according to police.

If you see her, you should dial 911. If you have any information about her location, you can call WPD at 910-343-3609.