Wilmington Police searching for missing woman

Christine Foggo (Photo: WPD Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen near Sterling Place in Wilmington.

Christine Ann Foggo, 51, is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her eyes and hair are brown.

According to the WPD Facebook page, she was last seen driving a beige/gold 2008 Buick Lucerne.

She was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and black pants with paint on them.

If you’ve seen her, notify WPD.