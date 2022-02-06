Wilmington Police searching for suspect after shots fired on Breezewood Dr.

Breezewood Condos (Photo: Celeste Smith/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for information after responding to a shots fired call early on Sunday morning.

Just before 3 am, Wilmington Police responded to 4100 Breezewood Drive in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, they found several shell casings and damage outside of the building.

No one was injured and no bullets made it into any of the apartments.

No description was given for a suspect or vehicle.

If you know anything, contact Wilmington Police or use the 411 tip line.