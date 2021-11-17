Wilmington Police searching for suspected arsonist

Luis Alberto Rebolledo Sanchez (Photo: Wilmington Police)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police responded to the 6500 block of Greenville Loop Road in reference to a mobile home fire around 6:47 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A Wilmington Police spokesman said all occupants of the home were able to escape without injuries.

Officers are actively searching the area right now for Luis Alberto Rebolledo Sanchez, 39, of Wilmington.

Police said if you see him, do not approach, he is considered dangerous.

Call 911 immediately if you encounter Sanchez.

Police said he was last seen wearing a yellow construction long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a hat.

The suspect also has a backpack and fresh scratches on his hands and face. He was last seen on foot, unknown direction of travel.

Police said warrants for his arrest are forthcoming.