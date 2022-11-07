Wilmington Police suspecting foul play in case of missing teen

Miyonna Jones was reported missing last week (Photo: Miaya Sellers)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has issued a press release in response to growing community talk on social media about missing Wilmington teen Miyonna Jones.

16-year-old Jones was reported missing last week.

Since the report, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies say they have dedicated considerable resources, working tirelessly to find answers with the disappearance.

The Wilmington Police Department says they currently suspect foul play in this case.

A suspect, 25-year-old Jahreese Jones, has been in custody since November 2nd and will make his first court appearance on unrelated charges on Monday afternoon. The suspect’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Randi Johnson, will make a first appearance for obstruction charges related to Miyonna’s case around the same time.

WPD Jahreese Jones (Photo: WPD)

WPD Randi Johnson (Photo: WPD)

The District Attorney’s Office says they will provide more details during the first appearance.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.