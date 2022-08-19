Wilmington Police: Three charged, several guns located

Malik Nixon and Shaquam Kemp (l-r) (Photo: Wilmington Police Dept)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three people face charges in two separate investigations on Meares Street in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police say on Wednesday afternoon, officers were patrolling the 900 block of Meares Street in response to residence complaints.

Police say they saw a man grab an item in his waistband and start to run. Shaquam Kemp, 21, was arrested and taken into custody, along with a juvenile who also tried to run. Police say both suspects had guns.

The juvenile was issued a secure custody order for PWISMD Marijuana and CCW-Gun. Kemp is currently on federal probation related to previous firearm charges. He is now charged with Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, and resisting arrest. He received no bond.

Police say shortly after that, Housing Taskforce Officers and Deputies were in the 1400 block of Meares Street and heard gunshots.

One man tried to run, but was taken into custody. Officers located one firearm during the arrest which had been previously reported as stolen.

Malik Nixon, 18, was arrested and is charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm, Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. He is being held under a $70,000 secured bond.