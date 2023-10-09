Wilmington Police urging people to lock their cars following recent gun thefts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Following a recent statistic, Wilmington Police are urging people to lock their cars, to protect themselves and the community.

Since the first of the year, more than 60 guns have been stolen from vehicles in the City of Wilmington.

Every week in our city law enforcement officers take firearms off criminals during traffic stops, calls for service, and other encounters, and most of the time they are stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Lieutenant Greg Willett with Wilmington Police says the recent uptick in shootings within the city is directly related to unlocked vehicles.

“These are the same firearms in many cases we’re seeing involved in these shootings, these robberies, the shots fired calls. More often than not, when we recover those weapons, they’re stolen,” said Willett.

Willett says by ensuring your firearms are secured, you can do your part by keeping the public safe, as well as your local law enforcement.