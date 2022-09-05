Wilmington ranks among best small college towns in America, according to recent study

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City has been recognized as one of the best small college towns in the country.

A study conducted by Preply ranked Wilmington as the 18th best college town in America out of 200 college towns in the study.

The study based their rankings on wallet friendliness, social environment, and economic opportunity.

“Everyone knows small college towns are desirable places to live, often well after graduation,” Preply Sudent Success Manager Amy Pritchett said. “But what makes a great college town? Is it the positive, youthful vibe or the security of a tight-knit community? Southern charm or the presence of a quaint liberal arts college?”

The only college town in North Carolina that ranked higher than Wilmington was Asheville.

Here are America’s 20 best small college towns of 2022, according to Preply: