Wilmington residents encouraged to use cleaner transportation during ‘Get There Greener’ campaign

Bikes in downtown Wilmington (photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Residents are encouraged to ditch their cars and use cleaner forms of transportation this month as part of the ‘Get There Greener’ campaign.

The sustainable transportation challenge recommends people bike, walk, ride the bus, carpool, and telecommute during the month of October.

In addition to reducing the amount of pollutants emitted into the air, choosing a different option to commute will also improve traffic congestion, according to organizers.

Participants can log their sustainable trips taken during the month of October HERE.