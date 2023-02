Wilmington Riverwalk loses ground, finishes 7th in USA TODAY’s top 10 riverwalks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nine years after being voted the best riverwalk in the country, the Wilmington Riverwalk has fallen several spots.

Voting results were revealed Friday, with the Port City destination coming in seventh of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Riverwalks.

Detroit’s International Riverwalk was voted number one.

Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021.