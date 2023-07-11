Wilmington sees longest rainfall-streak since 2021, measuring rain on 8 straight days

Wilmington has seen a lot of rain recently (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a very rain July so far across the Cape Fear.

Wilmington has recorded measurable rain for eight straight days from July 3rd through the 10th, making the longest such streak since February of 2021.

The longest stretch of consecutive days with rain in the Port City’s history is 14, being done four times and coming most recently from July 22nd through August 4th of 2018.

A dry day is forecast for Tuesday, likely ending the streak.