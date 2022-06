Wilmington Sharks offering free admission to military members at Friday’s game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Sharks are showing their appreciation for the military by offering a special deal on Friday night.

Those with a valid military ID will get a free general admission ticket for their Military Appreciation Night.

The Sharks are taking on the Holly Springs Salamanders, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm at Buck Hardee Field.