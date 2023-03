Wilmington Sharks single-game tickets now on sale

The Wilmington Sharks have their single game tickets on sale (Photo: WWYA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Baseball season is quickly approaching and the Wilmington Sharks are getting ready for their 2023 season.

Individual game tickets are now on sale for the more than 30 home games taking place at Buck Hardee Field.

For tickets, click HERE.

Opening day is May 25th against the Morehead City Marlins.