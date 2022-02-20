Wilmington spring 2022 Home Show held at the convention center

Wilmington spring 2022 Home Show (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)—Many people flocked to the 2022 “Home Show” in downtown Wilmington at the convention center. Some attended the event in search of inspiration, or resources for their next home improvement.

There were booths catering to home improvement projects for home offices, living spaces, and outdoor gathering areas. Contractors, vendors, and home building experts present at the event.

More than 5,000 people registered for the event.

“People are tired and ready to get out and get back to normal and get things done that they’ve been putting on hold for the last couple of years,” said Bill Murray, show coordinator.

The Home Show is held in Wilmington twice a year.