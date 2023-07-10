Wilmington still feeling the impact from the Writer’s Strike

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been just over two months since the Writer’s Guild of America went on strike — grinding T.V. and movie production to a halt.

Since film and T.V. production are big businesses in our area, the effects of the strike are still being felt locally.

Among the biggest sticking points, higher wages, residual money on streaming platforms, and artificial intelligence regulations.

Director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, Johnny Griffin, said while the strike is slowing things down, there is still work to be done. He said they’re making plans to hit the ground running once an agreement is reached.

“No one knows exactly when it’s going to be over yet – when the sides are gonna come back to the table and talk again. We know that it will get resolved though and work will continue again. As of right now we do not have any projects here filming. But this is nationwide,” Griffin said.

Dark Horse Studios said they’re also making plans while at the same time standing by those affected.

Studio Coordinator, Tyler Semanko, said Dark Horse began brainstorming ideas on how to help those directly impacted by this strike.

“We’re all about helping the film community as much as we can. Not just if it’s housing and production or anything like that. But as far as, ya know, helping all of our crew members that, ya know, work their butts off in this industry,” Semanko said.

One of the things the film community decided to do to help some of their own was to host a film family flea market.

The yard sale style fundraiser helped to raise funds for those currently not working due to the strike.

Dark Horse Studios CEO and President, Kirk Englebright, said he looks forward to providing resources to others who are as passionate as he and his team are.

“So, what we’re hoping to do is create a more demand and desire to increase film and increase jobs here locally,” Kirk Englebright.

We will keep you updated on the future of this writer’s strike as productions begin again in the Cape Fear.