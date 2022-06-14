Wilmington Symphony Orchestra headlining 4th of July Celebration; fireworks set for 9:05 pm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington invites residents and visitors to the annual July Fourth celebration, hosted at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, to enjoy live music, entertainment, food, fireworks, and more on Monday, July 4th.

This year’s event will feature the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra (WSO), and will include patriotic favorites, classical selections, and current pop songs.

WSO musicians, guest artist Alexis Raeana, Opera Wilmington artists John and Shannon Dooley, and a quartet from Wilmington Voices, are among the more than 100 local musicians who will perform throughout the event. The WSO will be led by guest Conductor Dominic Talanca, UNCW Faculty member, with Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo conducting one song.

“An annual POPS concert is a cornerstone of a July Fourth celebration, and we are excited to be a part of creating this new tradition for our region,” Wilmington Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Liz Scanlon said. “POPS concerts add so much to a community by bringing people together to enjoy music, introduce people of all ages to a symphony orchestra, and celebrate in a city we are proud to call home.”

Fireworks will take place in downtown Wilmington beginning at 9:05 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from a barge located at the convergence of the Cape Fear & Northeast Cape Fear Rivers, just north of the USS Battleship North Carolina, and will be viewable along the downtown riverfront.

“Wilmington’s Independence Day celebration has always been an incredible event, drawing tens of thousands of people to Downtown Wilmington and our new Riverfront Park,” Mayor Bill Saffo said. “The addition of the tremendously talented Wilmington Symphony Orchestra as featured entertainment makes this year’s event even more exciting, and I am honored to guest conduct the Stars & Stripes Forever performance with these fine musicians. As the son of an immigrant and first generation American, this celebration has always been very special to me, and I can’t wait to celebrate America together with this amazing community.”

Wilmington Pops 4th of July Celebration! is free and open to the public.

Schedule of Events

4:00 p.m. – Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – The School of Rock House Band

6:45 p.m. – Rockestra (Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra)

7:30 p.m. – Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

9:05 p.m. – Fireworks will take place at 9:05 pm