Wilmington teachers get supplies, food and support at back-to-school event

The Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance held an event they call "Caring for our Teacher" at the MLK Jr. Center on South 8th Street in Wilmington, Friday August 18, 2023. PHOTO: WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Many teachers spend their own money to stock their rooms with supplies for their students, but some community groups are hoping to ease the burden.

On Friday, the Wilmington Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance held an event they call “Caring for our Teacher” at the MLK Jr. Center on South 8th Street in Wilmington.

There was food, a pep rally and bags of school supplies for teachers to grab. Grant Savage, an English teacher at North Brunswick, said he appreciated all the support.

“It’s so wonderful. To be a beginning teacher, this is my first year starting out. To walk in and be cheered on with pompoms and to be told that I’m loved and I’m welcomed and that I’m supported, it, it’s a great feeling cause you don’t get a lot of that when you’re a teacher, you really don’t, its hard to come by,” Savage said.

According to a recent study by Savings.com, the average teacher spends more than $500 out-of-pocket on supplies for their classrooms.