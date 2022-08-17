Wilmington thrift stores draw shoppers on National Thrift Shop Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Thrift Shop Day is August 17. Thrift shops in Wilmington have seen an increase in shoppers opting to buy from them, rather than big box retailers, to save money.

The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear has five thrift stores across New Hanover, Pender, and Brunswick Counties.

It says each of its stores has seen a steady flow of customers shopping for clothes, furniture, and household items.

Major Ken Morris says the increase in shoppers is welcomed, as it helps the Salvation Army fund its services.

“We’re happy at the fact that even with inflation, we have not increased our prices. After our bills are paid in the thrift store, any net profit comes back to our main account, and we’re able to use that to help people with direct financial assistance. Even in this year, over $600,000 has been brought over from the thrift store account and that has been used to help in our numerous services,” said Major Ken Morris.

Major Morris also says the Salvation Army is receiving fewer donations from the community to stock its thrift stores, and are hoping the amount of donations will increase to keep up with the demand.