Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance

The Schroeders discuss short-term rentals (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance.

In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process.

Peg and David Schroeder filed a lawsuit challenging the ordinance.

Earlier this year, the state court of appeals issued an opinion disallowing the city’s registration requirement and provisions of the ordinance pertaining to the registration process.

The court ordered the City of Wilmington to pay more than $304,000 dollars in attorney’s fees to the Schroeders.

The City has also issued refunds to people who registered or paid through the city’s shot-term lodging program.