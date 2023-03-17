Wilmington tree work requires road closure

Crews plan to close Market Street on Saturday, March 18th.

Wilmington Tree Work Requires Road Closure on Saturday, March 18th (Photo: MGN / Alexandra Menz / CC BY 2.0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A block of Market Street will be closed on Saturday, March 18th, to allow a City of Wilmington contractor to trim and remove trees that pose a hazard to drivers and pedestrians.

The city is coordinating the work with the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), which maintains Market Street, also designated US-17 Business.

Wilmington has established a detour around the closure in the 2000 block of Market Street:

North 23rd Street, Princess Place Drive, and North 16th & 17th streets, which are one-way pairs.

The closure is expected to last from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Drivers should plan for a delay using the detour, or seek an alternate route for that day.