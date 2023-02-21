Wilmington veterinarian warns dog owners about canine flu

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Across the country there has been a significant spike in cases of dog flu. A Wilmington veterinarian spoke on symptoms you should be aware of.

Veterinarians are saying there is usually an uptick in respiratory viruses in pets, like canine influenza, with more people traveling during the holidays and spring break.

There are two different strains of canine influenza that are prevalent, and can lead to symptoms of coughing, reduced appetite, and lack of energy.

Dr. Gina Scarzella with Eastern Carolina Veterinary Referral And Animal Emergency and Trauma Facility in Wilmington says while there aren’t any confirmed dog flu cases locally, they’re advising pet owners to be aware.

“We haven’t proven that we have it in our area, it’s highly suspicious. We do recommend talking to your doctor about potentially getting what’s called a PCR test, if you do have a coughing dog,” said Dr. Gina Scarzella, veterinarian.

Scarzella says the virus can be contracted by dogs at grooming facilities, dog parks, boarding facilities, and shelters.

It is transmissible between dogs, and does not impact people or other household pets. Scarzella advises owners to monitor their dogs’ contact with others dogs.

“One dog coughing within a few feet of another dog can spread the disease, just like the common cold in people,” said Scarzella. “So, distance is helpful and that’s something with the warm weather –people are maybe not as cautious of.”

She also recommends monitoring and documenting any symptoms your dog may be exhibiting.

There is no cure for the respiratory canine influenza. If left untreated, it could lead to fatal pneumonia in dogs.

“Often times, if they’re not getting better, it is recommended that they are hospitalized with fluids and antibiotics, and close monitoring,” said Scarzella.

Dr. Scarzella says if dog owners have concerns, they should contact their veterinarian, and see if their dogs are eligible to get the canine influenza vaccine.