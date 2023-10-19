Wilmington woman battles breast cancer through music

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Throughout this month, we’ve been bringing you stories of people beating the odds as part of breast cancer awareness month.

One Wilmington woman is battling her breast cancer diagnosis with the help of music. Anna Kareiva found out she had cancer two years ago. Since then, she’s been through chemotherapy, radiation, and a mastectomy.

Through what she described as “difficult times” she said her passion for singing, songwriting, and playing instruments helped her fight along the way.

“I like guitar and I like piano,” Kareiva said.

Thursday, Kareiva had her last cancer treatment. She said it’s been a long time coming.

“I’ll probably have a great Friday. It means a lot to me to have this chapter closed, to have an end,” Kareiva said.

Kareiva credited one Novant program, called CORE, that supported her during her health journey. Core stands for Cardio Oncology Rehab, offering aerobic exercise, stress management, and nutritional advice. Cardiologist, Dr. Kristopher Swiger, said Kareiva has grown throughout the program, and he has had the pleasure of seeing it take place.

“Anna’s many love languages is definitely music and I think she felt so physically worn down from her battle that she couldn’t even, sort of, sustain the ability to sing, let alone even move,” Swiger, MD, said “I know she’s already back to performing. But she’s talked about bringing music as another kid of adjunct to the core program, which we definitely support.”

Kareiva said that while it is breast cancer awareness month, she’s urging others to listen to their bodies anytime of the year and that includes staying up to date on your mammogram.

“Go ahead and respond with the attitude that says, ‘I am a female, no matter what I think about the condition of my health.’ It is the best thing you can do,” Kareiva said.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.