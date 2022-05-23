Wilmington woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn in trash can

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The woman charged with leaving her newborn in a trash can in Wilmington entered a guilty plea in court on Monday morning.

Maryuri Macedo, 23, left her newborn in a church parking lot trashcan in July of 2020.

The abandoned baby was discovered by a passer-by who heard him crying as she walked her dog past Christ Community Church on Fairview Drive off Carolina Beach Road.

“I was walking my dog and went by a trash can and all of the sudden heard a noise of a baby crying and I almost passed it, but I thought I should go back,” the woman said in the 911 call. “I went back and I looked in the trash can and there was a trash bag, and thought “oh my God.” So I went to try to get help, but nobody was there so then I looked at the trash bag and still heard cries so I ripped it open for air and ran to the apartment to get someone to help me.”

The baby boy survived.

Macedo admitted to law enforcement she placed the child in the trash bag and dumpster, saying she had “No love for the baby.” She said she woke up with contractions, and gave birth to him in the toilet of the trailer she loved in. She left him in the toilet for hours.

Before she went to the church, she fed her 2-year-old daughter, and set the baby in a trash bag, put it in the trunk of her car and went to Walmart. She left the baby in the trunk while she shopped for groceries.

Macedo pleaded guilty to felony first degree attempted murder, child abuse and negligence. She will get one consolidated sentence. She faces up to 88 years in prison.

WWAY will have more tonight starting at 5 pm.