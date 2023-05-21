Wilmington’s inaugural Ukrainian Festival

One family from Ukraine said thank you to the welcoming community that Wilmington is.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s inaugural Ukrainian Festival took place Sunday afternoon.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than 8-million Ukrainians have been displaced while seeking refuge.

The Wilmington community gathered to celebrate Ukrainian culture and heritage to honor refugees in our community.

The festival was held on Surry Street near downtown Wilmington.

The organizer of the event, Church World Service, or C.W.S., said their mission is to work for a world where everyone has a voice, food to eat, and a safe place to call home.

The festival had fun for all to offer including traditional Ukrainian food, music, dance, art, and culture.

While this was the first ever Ukrainian festival, hundreds of people attended in support of this new annual event. Some even traveling from the Raleigh and Charlotte area to attend.

One family from Ukraine said thank you to the welcoming community that Wilmington is.

Nadya Synelnyk, who is from Ukraine, said, “It’s very important because, because of the situation in our country, in Ukraine, it’s unfortunate, so. Difficult right now and this festival is really to support people, get together and yes that’s very very important.”

Synelnyk said she most enjoyed eating authentic Ukrainian food that reminded her of her home.

This was the first ever Ukrainian Festival in Wilmington and event organizers say it will surely not be the last.