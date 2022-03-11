Wilmington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival cancelled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Disappointing news for those who planned to take part or attend the 22nd St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Wilmington.

Due to the stormy weather conditions overnight and Saturday, organizers have decided to cancel the parade and festival.

Parade spokesman Joe Costy says it’s a big disappointment.

The parade was canceled in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

They didn’t hold the traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade last year, but held a “half way to St. Patrick’s Day parade” in September.

More than sixty entries planned to take part in tomorrow’s parade and they were expecting a thousand people to be in the parade.

Organizers hope to hold the parade next year.

Organizer say all participant application fees will be returned by the end of the month.