Wilmington’s Total Wine and More makes generous donation to local non-profit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– One of the port city’s newest businesses is already giving back less than a month after opening its doors.

Total Wine and More presented the non-profit, Coastal Horizons, with a twenty-nine-thousand-dollar check. As part of its grand opening festivities, the company pledged to give back ten percent of its total sales from its grand opening weekend.

Coastal Horizons says the generous donation will enhance their ability to reach more individuals and families in the community who are struggling with mental health, substance abuse, or are in need of crisis intervention.