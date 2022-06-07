Wilson Center introduces first-ever community pre-sale for 2022-2023 PNC Broadway Series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is presenting the first-ever Greetings from Broadway Community Pre-Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th.

This event is open to the public and will feature an exclusive pre-sale for single tickets in the 2022-23 Greetings from Broadway season before they are released later this summer.

This event also acts as an open-house with behind-the-scenes tours and informational booths about Wilson Center employment, internships, volunteer opportunities, memberships, community partners, resident renters, and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to enter numerous contests with prizes like opera box upgrades and a year’s worth of free event parking.

“We are always looking for more ways to engage with and reward our local community for its tremendous support of the Wilson Center,” says Vice President of Advancement and the Arts and Executive and Artistic Director of the Wilson Center Shane Fernando, “We’re excited to host this event where only our community can receive priority access to our great upcoming Broadway season, plus wide open access to the entire

facility. We can’t wait to take you behind-the-scenes of this community treasure.”

To participate in the pre-sale, ticket buyers must come in person to the event; the pre-sale is not available to online or over-the-phone buyers.

Full season and choose-your-own subscriptions are available now. Learn more about Broadway Packages at WilsonCenterTickets.com/Packages. At this time, subscriptions are only available through Ticket Central over the phone at 910-362-7999 or by visiting in person at 703 N. 3rd St, from 2-6 pm Monday-Friday. Subscriptions will be available for purchase at the Community Pre-Sale event as well. Learn more about the shows in the upcoming 2022-23 PNC Broadway Series at WilsonCenterTickets.com/Broadway.

Outside of the limited pre-sale, single tickets will be available online and in-person/over the phone to the public according to the schedule below:

● Tootsie: June 13, 2022 at 10 a.m.

● Annie: June 15, 2022 at 10 a.m.

● Anastasia: June 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.

● The Book of Mormon: June 27, 2022 at 10 a.m.

● On Your Feet!: July 5, 2022 at 10 a.m.

● Legally Blonde: July 7, 2022 at 10 a.m.

● Chicago: July 11, 2022 at 10 a.m

● Jesus Christ Superstar: July 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.

● My Fair Lady: July 25, 2022 at 10 a.m.