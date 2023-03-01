Win a 3-day trip to Frying Pan Tower with new fundraiser

Frying Pan Tower (Photo: WTVD)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — With a fundraiser raffle, you can enjoy a 3-day, 2-night adventure for two people at the historic Frying Pan Tower.

The Frying Pan Tower is a former US Coast Guard Light Station located in the Atlantic ocean, 32 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

In an effort to restore, protect, and preserve the historic tower, FPTower Inc. is holding a raffle where the winner will get:

Transportation to and from Frying Pan Tower by either boat or helicopter

An ocean-facing temperature-controlled private room

Personal chef-prepared meals to suit your taste

The proceeds from the Frying Pan Tower Adventure Trip for 2 Raffle will be used to fund several projects:

Replacing the water-level cross pipes

Repairing the facility’s main support trusses

Replacing the tall corner tower lantern room windows

Winners of the raffle have a variety of acitivies they can choose from while on their adventure, including SCUBA diving near ship wrecks, snorkeling under the towers with schools of fish, golfing, fishing, corn hole, stargazing and more!

Click here to learn more about the fundraiser, and to enter the raffle.