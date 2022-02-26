Wine & Beer Walk in downtown Wilmington drew large crowds to local businesses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wine & Beer Walk in downtown drew a large crowd on Saturday afternoon. The event was hosted by Cool Wilmington, and attendees were given a map of multiple businesses located downtown, where they would be able to same sample drinks at.

Locations Like Slice of Life, Hell’s Kitchen and The George are some of the businesses people were able to walk up to, show their wristbands along with ID, and enjoy two samples of a specially selected beer or wine.

More than 300 people registered for the event, and organizers say the event is held twice a year and Saturday’s event was the first of its series this year.

“There’s five new places on the tour this time. So it kind of gets people out and checking out new places, because everybody gets –does get stuck in going to like their favorite spots, and this gets you out and makes you try new places, see new things, and some places you might not step foot in, you’ll check out on the Wine & Beer Walk,” said David Grace, co-owner of Cool Wilmington.

The next Wine & Beer Walk in Wilmington is scheduled to be held in September, and another will be held in Carolina Beach in November.