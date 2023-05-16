Winnabow man charged with indecent liberties with a child

Darwin Nathaniel Murrill has been charged with indecent liberties with a child (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — A Winnabow man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit have charged Darwin Nathaniel Murrill, 51, of Bell Swamp Road with five counts of the crime.

Murrill was arrested earlier Tuesday and was processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.