Winner of 2024 White Lake Water Festival Logo Contest is announced

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The winner of the 2024 White Lake Water Festival Logo Contest has been announced!

The winning design will be used for next year’s event and will be featured on the commemorative t-shirt.

The Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced the design by Kiara Polovitch, a 10th grader at West Bladen High School, won the 2024 logo contest.

Kiara’s design featured the words “White Lake Water Festival” inside of a yellow sun, accompanied by a wave and a beach ball.

The students with the top 3 designs were recognized at the Bladen County Commissioners meeting on June 5th.

The second-place design was created by Laura Hash, a 12th grader at West Bladen High School, and the third-place design was the work of Morgan Meares, an 11th grader at West Bladen High School.

The contest is announced in January, and is open to all school students in Bladen County.

Picture of all three winner: l to r – Meares (3rd place), Polovitch (1st place) and Hash (2nd place)