Winners of student boating safety poster contest announced

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 10-05 and the Associated Artists of Southport honored the student artists who participated in their Boating Safety Poster Contest last week.

The challenge to students was to create a poster that promoted one of the four goals of National Safe Boating Week.

National Safe Boating Week was observed from May 21 – 27, 2022. National Safe Boating Week is celebrated each year to raise awareness among boaters about boating safety. Specific themes for this year’s contest were to encourage boaters to wear lifejackets, to take a boating safety class, to get a free vessel safety check and to avoid injuring marine mammals by giving the mammals their space.

A reception was held on May 26th at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport to recognize the student artists and to present awards to the contest winners.

The winners were announced as follow:

Best in Show: Micah Callihan

First Place High School: Jasmine Gutierrez

Second Place High School: Alexa Piver

Third Place High School: Noah Bott

First Place Middle School: Avianna Sorensen

JoArden Michel, President of the Associated Artists of Southport and Rich O’Donnell, Flotilla Commander of the Southport Flotilla of the USCG Auxiliary expressed their thanks to the student artists for their enthusiastic participation in the contest and congratulations to the winners.

The posters will be on display at Franklin Square Gallery located at 130 E. West Street in Southport and at the Harper Library located at 109 W. Moore Street in Southport.