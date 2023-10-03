WISEWOMAN health program relaunching Wednesday

Doctor's appointment (Photo: Darko Stojanovic)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Female residents of New Hanover County who meet certain eligibility requirements can receive health screenings, intervention, counseling and referral services as part of the WISEWOMAN program.

An acronym for Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation, this program is available to women between the ages of 35-64 who do not have private insurance or qualify for Medicaid or Medicare.

Participants must also meet income guidelines of being at 250 percent or more below the federal poverty level. The WISEWOMAN clinic will be held at the Health and Human Services Clinic (1650 Greenfield Street) on the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning October 4th.

“Preventative screenings are so important to detect potential health problems early so they can be addressed, but we know there are members of our community who can’t afford this on their own,” said Health Director Jon Campbell. “The WISEWOMAN program provides women who are eligible with an opportunity to be proactive and get the information necessary to take control of their person health.”

As part of the program, participants will receive cardiovascular screenings and monitoring of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and weight.

Healthy behavior support services, such as classes, activities and health coaching, along with referrals to health care providers in the community and low-cost medication sources will also be available.