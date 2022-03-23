Two new fast electric vehicle charges unveiled in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city is taking additional steps towards going green, and has unveiled its first electric vehicle fast chargers in downtown.

The two chargers are on the ground floor of the market street parking deck. There are 2 different types of adapters at the stations. They’re also the first that are non-trademarked and usable by all electric vehicles in the Greater Wilmington Area.

The chargers are free to use, and are funded through the Volkswagen settlement grant administered by the department of environmental quality.

“It also improves air quality. As you move away from internal combustion engines, there’s less particulates in the air. They’re quieter, so it reduces noise pollution, and it also helps us achieve our greenhouse gas reduction goals for the city,” said David Ingram, City of Wilmington’s sustainability manager.

In addition to the fast chargers, the city has four sets of regular Level 2 chargers located in the Market Street parking deck, the 2nd Street parking deck, and the Riverplace parking deck.