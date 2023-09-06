Woman allegedly claimed she had a bomb in her vehicle, shutting down US 421 Tuesday evening

Officials say a woman claimed to have a bomb in her car Tuesday evening (Photo: Pixabay)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Traffic backed up for a time Tuesday evening due to a shut down of US 421 in Pender County.

According to officials, a female motorist pulled into the parking lot of the Pender Fire and EMS Station #29 and told staff she had a bomb in the vehicle.

US 421 was closed near Blueberry Road for the investigation.

Authorities say no bomb was found in the vehicle and no charges have been issued at this point.