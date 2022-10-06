Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

A deadly hit and run took place on October 1st in Bladen County (Photo: MGN)

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County.

A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene.

An 18-year-old woman in one of the two vehicles stepped out to inspect the damage when she was struck and killed by another vehicle around 9:20 pm.

The driver of the vehicle which hit and killed the woman continued down the road without stopping. A witness followed the alleged hit and run driver until the vehicle could be stopped by police.

Law enforcement says the victim is 18-year-old Haley Skipper of Shallotte.

The alleged hit and run driver has been identified as 41-year-old Racheal Saufley of Bladenboro.

Saufley has been charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated and Felony Hit and Run.

She was taken to the Bladen County Detention Facility.