Woman arrested on drug charges after car flips in Wilmington chase

Task force members attempted a traffic stop of Keyana Nicole McMillian who failed to stop, striking a task force vehicle in the process (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested on felony drug charges following a short chase in Wilmington.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wilmington Police Department were investigating possible drug activity just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Task force members attempted a traffic stop of Keyana Nicole McMillian who failed to stop, striking a task force vehicle in the process.

Law enforcement chased McMillian at low speeds for a couple of miles. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says McMillian stopped hard on Plum Nearly Lane in attempt to damage the task members vehicle, causing the task member to hit the rear of McMillian’s vehicle and flip it over.

McMillian was taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies including felony drug charges.

She was given no bond.