Woman arrested on drug charges after multiple community complaints
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on drug charges.
Officers conducted a search warrant on Monday at the 100 block of Lewis Street in Bladenboro after receiving multiple community complaints.
Deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material during the search.
36-year-old Dorothy Deaver was charged with Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Maintain Dwelling for Sell/Keep Controlled Substance, and Possess Drug Paraphernalia.
Deaver received a $50,000 secure bond.