Woman arrested on drug charges after multiple community complaints

A woman has been arrested on drug charges following community complaints (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on drug charges.

Officers conducted a search warrant on Monday at the 100 block of Lewis Street in Bladenboro after receiving multiple community complaints.

Deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material during the search.

36-year-old Dorothy Deaver was charged with Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Maintain Dwelling for Sell/Keep Controlled Substance, and Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

Deaver received a $50,000 secure bond.