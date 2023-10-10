Woman charged with breaking into home, stealing gun and vehicle

Joanna Peterson has been arrested (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Wilmington home.

Wilmington Police say Joanna Peterson, 38, broke into a house in the 1100 block of S. 2nd street Tuesday morning.

Police say Peterson took a gun from the home, then stole a vehicle which also had a gun in the glove compartment.

She then drove to Columbus County where the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to International Paper in reference to an active shooter.

The Sheriff’s Office says Peterson fired a gun from her vehicle. No one was injured. She drove away from the scene but was arrested a short time later at the Scotchman gas station in Riegelwood.

Peterson has been charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, two counts of Larceny of a Firearm and one count of Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle for the Wilmington incidents. She has been charged with assault, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats for the Columbus County incident.