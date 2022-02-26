Woman charged with murder after fatal shooting in Wilmington

Keisha Baldwin (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after one woman was found dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

30-year-old Keisha Baldwin of Wilmington was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection to a fatal shooting on South 5th Avenue in Wilmington. Baldwin is also being charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun for an earlier incident this morning that happened at a Market Street hotel. Bond information is not available at this time.

WPD units responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of S. 5th Avenue around 1:36 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found one female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Crews worked to save her life, but she succumbed to her injuries. Wilmington Police Department is investigating this incident, and is asking for anyone with information to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

“Cooperation is key. It takes an entire community coming together to ensure that those responsible for violent acts are held accountable for their actions,” said Police Chief Donny Williams. “I’m very proud of the women and men of the Wilmington Police Department and the efforts they put in last night to start the process of holding the person accountable who was responsible for this senseless act of violence. I especially want to thank Sheriff John Ingram and the members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office that assisted us with apprehending the suspect. Our hearts and prayers are with the victims friends and family during this difficult time.”