Woman convicted in trial for 2021 case involving deadly case rideshare service incident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A jury came to a verdict in the trial of Rebecker Wilson.

Wilson was charged in a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi/rideshare service where a teen was killed in Wilmington.

Jury deliberations began the morning of Monday, November 14, and they came to a verdict late afternoon.

Wilson was found not guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was convicted of second degree kidnapping.

In May of last year, Wilson and Joseph Leopold Small Jr. were allegedly operating an illegal taxi/rideshare service.

The ride ended with the deadly hit and run of a 17-year-old girl on MLK Parkway.

Wilson was sentenced to 15 to 30 months in prison.