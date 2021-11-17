Woman escapes with minor injuries after car flattened by semi-truck

"In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it," a state trooper said.
Woman miraculously escapes with minor injuries after car flattened by semi-truck on Nov. 16, 2021. (Photo: Washington State Patrol)

WASHINGTON (WWAY) — A semi-truck flattened a vehicle on the highway Tuesday afternoon but a woman managed to escape the accident with minor injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant said a woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima when a trailing semi-truck struck her and flattened her vehicle. The 46-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in the collision, despite the car being folded in half, Oliphant said.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant said in a tweet. “Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it.”


Oliphant said the semi-truck driver was cited for “following too closely,” which is a $189 fine.

